WASHINGTON — Star Meat Delivery Inc., based in Lucama, North Carolina, is recalling approximately 167,639 pounds of raw pork, beef and goat products produced without federal inspection, federal officials announced yesterday.

The recalled meat products bear a false mark of inspection displaying establishment number “EST. 1363,” which does not hold a federal grant of inspection, according to federal regulators.

The raw meat items were shipped to A&D Foods, a distributor in Georgia, for subsequent distribution to retail and restaurant locations nationwide.

Federal officials noted that individual retail packages may not reflect this establishment number because retail stores may have applied their own pricing and safe handling labels.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during routine surveillance activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury associated with the recalled products, officials said.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods:

Goat cut 1-1/2” 10.00 lbs.

Goat burn skin on cut 1-1/2” 10 lbs.

Slice ribeye 4oz 10 lbs.

Beef chuck thin sliced kbq 4 mm 20 lbs.

Beef oxtail cut 10 lbs.

Beef short ribs sold 3/8” regular 10 lbs.

Shanks bone in cut 1.5 10 lbs.

Pork ground 10 lbs.

Pork chorizo 10 lbs.

Pork chop b/i 10 lbs.

Pork feet cut 8 pieces 10 lbs.

Pork feet cut 6 pieces 10 lbs.

Pork rib pieces prem 1” 10 lbs.

Pork Boston diced 10 lbs.

Pork Boston slice 1 inch 20 lbs.

“Menudo mix 30 lbs.

Pork Boston thin sliced 3.5mm 20 lbs.

Pork hock sliced 10 lbs.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Ribs 4Bone 2” C. Cut P/Caldo.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Short Rib Thin Sliced.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Pork Boston Butt Sliced 4MM.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Short Ribs SLD 3/8” Premium C. Cut.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Feet Cut.

Regulators warned that uninspected meat products may contain undeclared allergens or harmful contaminants, urging consumers, retailers and restaurants not to consume, sell or serve them.

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