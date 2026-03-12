Miami Beach Police and other local police departments across South Florida are ramping up security measures around synagogues following the incident outside a Michigan synagogue that left an armed man dead on Thursday.

7News cameras captured a police presence outside the Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue in Surfside and other religious institutions in Miami Beach.

The Jewish community is on high alert ever since the war with Iran began last month, following recent incidents nationwide.

Miami Beach Police told 7News there is no imminent threat to the city, but their officers are increasing their vigilance around religious institutions.

“Our city will have over 400 officers from local, state, and federal agencies in our city remaining vigilant, being proactive,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

Bess also had a message to concerned residents.

“And to our Jewish community, they will see and feel the presence because we are encouraging our officers to not only remain visible inside their cars, on the walking beat, but also engage with the Jewish community, other residents to make sure they feel comfortable in our city,” said Bess.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner provided his thoughts on Thursday’s incident.

“It’s appalling, but unfortunately, not shocking. The amount of hate speech, antisemitism against Jewish people, against Israel, against America, it is not shocking that those lies, that hate leads to violence, it always does,” said Meiner.

In a statement, Audra Berg, the President and CEO of Jewish Federation of Broward County, said:

“We are closely monitoring the situation at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, and praying for everyone’s safety. Our hearts are with the congregants, clergy, staff, and first responders. At moments like this, our community stands together. While details are still developing, we remain in close contact with security partners and continue prioritizing the safety of our Jewish institutions here in Broward County.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had the following statement:

I am deeply saddened by the attack on a synagogue in Detroit. houses of worship must always be places of peace, reflection, and community–never targets of violence. Miami-Dade stands in solidarity with the Jewish community in Detroit and across our nation. antisemitism and hate have no place in our country, and we must continue working together to confront them whenever they appear. Our thoughts are with the congregation, their loved ones, and everyone affected by this act of violence, and we are grateful to the first responders who responded with bravery. May we answer the hate with unity, compassion, and resolve.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.





