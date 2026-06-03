BETHEL PARK, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Police have temporarily “hired” an “egg-cellent” companion to its team, following what they say was a “hilarious series of events and a short foot pursuit” on Sunday.

Bethel Park police said they were called to the area of Drake Road, where a chicken was found roaming the center lane, blocking traffic and being “indecisive as to whether or not to cross the road.”

“After a hilarious series of events and a short foot pursuit, the chicken was safely detained and transported back to the station. After a brief interrogation, she claimed that she was NOT blocking traffic … but rather directing it,” the department said in a post.

Officials said “Lt. McQuail” is now “supervising” the department’s dispatch center for the time being until she is returned to her original home.

“If you are missing what Google has identified as a Plymouth Rock variety chicken, please give us a call at 412-833-2000. She will be the one answering the phone,” the department said.

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