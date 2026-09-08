(CNN) — The defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy expressed a willingness to work out a plea deal for his client in an interview Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Attorney Kevin Reddington addressed next steps after the case of the Massachusetts mother who argued she should not be held criminally responsible for fatally strangling her three children ended in a mistrial on Friday.

Reddington expressed interest in cooperating with Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz to “work something out that would be acceptable to both sides.”

“I’m willing to listen to Tim. I’ve known Tim for 30 years. He’s a very hard-charging prosecutor, a conservative gentleman,” Reddington said. “I hope, however, after sitting through this trial and seeing the evidence that was presented from the government, as well as from the defense, that he would revisit that issue.”

Cruz on Friday had yet to decide if his office would retry the case, which he said was always focused on “getting justice for those three little babies.”

The district attorney’s office declined to comment on Reddington’s interview.

After a dayslong deadlock, a single holdout juror among the panel’s nine women and three men prevented the jury from reaching a unanimous verdict, an apt conclusion for a complicated and heartbreaking trial that deeply divided the public and sparked a national reckoning on postpartum depression, anxiety and psychosis.

Reddington had initially projected confidence following the mistrial on Friday.

When asked if he would do anything different in a retrial, he responded: “Why would I? I won the case.” In light of what he believes to have been the jury’s 11-1 split favoring acquittal, the defense attorney declared he had “crushed” the prosecution.

Reddington said in the interview with “Good Morning America” he did not regret that statement but conceded he “could have been a little more circumspect dealing with Tim Cruz.”

His willingness to work with the district attorney’s office on a possible plea dealshows Reddington doesn’t want to have a retrial, said Jean Casarez, an attorney and CNN’s trial correspondent who covered the trial. A plea deal, she said, also means a possible conviction for Clancy.

“If you’re in the defense, I think you want to get your client mental health help,” CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson explained. “Yes, you’ll have to accept criminal responsibility on a plea deal, but that would be factored into something that was on the lighter side. But that would provide my client the help she needs to get better one day.”

Reddington concluded his Tuesday morning interview calling on President Donald Trump to pardon Clancy.

Trump said Friday that he’d been tracking Clancy’s trial, calling it a “horrible tragedy” and “terrible.”

“Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady, the type of person she is, what she’s been through, and consider a pardon,” the defense attorney said.

Clancy has not been convicted and remains innocent until proven guilty. Additionally, her case is being tried in state, not federal court, giving the governor of Massachusetts the pardoning power.

A White House official affirmed presidential pardons can only apply to federal convictions.

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