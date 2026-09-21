Churro Doughnut Dots are joining Krispy Kreme’s 2026 Autumn Seasonal Collection.

The order of eight cinnamon sugar-coated donut holes comes with a dulce de leche dipping sauce, but it’s only while supplies last.

This limited-time fall flavor will land in participating stores nationwide on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The Krispy Kreme Churro Doughnut Dots are expected to be available to order in-store and online. 

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox