Churro Doughnut Dots are joining Krispy Kreme’s 2026 Autumn Seasonal Collection.

The order of eight cinnamon sugar-coated donut holes comes with a dulce de leche dipping sauce, but it’s only while supplies last.

This limited-time fall flavor will land in participating stores nationwide on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The Krispy Kreme Churro Doughnut Dots are expected to be available to order in-store and online.

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