BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — Isaac the cat, feared lost in the deadly Brooklyn building collapse, has been found alive.

The cat belonged to Zariah Coleman, a 13-year-old who lives next to the building that collapsed Wednesday in Flatbush, killing eight people.

Allie Taylor, director of NYC Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the cat was found after days of uncertainty.

Flatbush Cats Executive Director Will Zweigart went inside the building, with close coordination from the Department of Buildings, to rescue Isaac from his family’s apartment.

Isaac went four days without food or water. He is currently receiving veterinary treatment at Flatbush Vet, and hopes to be released to his family in a few days.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted on X saying he was thankful for the work it took to get Coleman and her cat reunited.

The official reunion will take place on Monday at Flatbush Veterinary Clinic, the nonprofit clinic run by Flatbush Cats.

Coleman spoke at an emotional news conference Friday, describing her reaction after feeling the building shake.

“The first thing I thought about was my cat,” Coleman said.

Coleman said she rushed home after the collapse but was unable to search for her pet herself.

“I realized I didn’t know what I was gonna face,” she said.

She said that when she arrived and saw the destruction, she wanted to go beyond the police tape to look for him. Coleman said she was later told that people had tried to find the cat, but she believed he was likely hiding and frightened.

“I just really hope they come and get our cat,” she said.

The collapse occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters responded and, within minutes, rescued several residents and construction workers.

Officials said eight people died, including two children, two construction workers and four other adults.

Four firefighters and 14 civilians were injured.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

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