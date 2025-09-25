(WSVN) - Guinness provided an early look at some of the 2026 record breakers.

One of them is the world’s tallest donkey named “Derrick,” standing at 5 feet tall. His companion named “Bambou,” won the title for longest ears on a living donkey at 35 inches.

A little pig named “Norbet” went into the record books for his shredding skills, claiming the record for pushing a skateboard across 10 meters in he fastest time for a pig at just over 11 seconds.

Human skills were acknowledged as well, as Eddie John Browne became the male record holder for most full body revolutions while maintaining a chest stand in a minute, hitting 38 rotations.

Overall, the 2026 book will include over 2,000 record achievements from around the world.

