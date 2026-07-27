DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A tourist was enjoying a swim on the shores of Daytona Beach when he became the victim of a shark attack.

Twenty-one-year-old Jacorey Heist from Georgia was swimming when he was attacked in waist-deep water.

“I realized it was a shark because of the way it bit down on my foot,” said Heist. “And that’s when it yanked my leg and I had to push my pregnant fiancé towards the shore to get her out the way,”

With his fiance out of the water, he said the fight wasn’t over.

“That’s when got me and tried to get my arm so I had to push it away from me and then I ran and tried to get my other leg,” he said.

After he managed to get away, Heist looked down and saw the bite.

‘A whole bunch of blood come out of my foot, it was just pouring blood,” he said.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he had surgery on that foot.

“It didn’t really mess up anything important in my foot. so I can go back to work,” said Heist.

While Heist returned to work, doctors said it could take him months to fully recover.

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