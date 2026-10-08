(WSVN) - A telescope captured what is likely the remnant of a supernova, a powerful and luminous explosion from a dying star.

Astronomers first spotted it in 1181, and records said it was visible for 185 days.

It is one of only five supernovas seen prior to the invention of the telescope.

Now, using the Gemini North Telescope in Hilo, Hawaii, it can be seen in all of its glory.

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