DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - At the Global Empowerment Mission Warehouse in Doral, preparations for aid are underway after a powerful earthquake rocked Colombia early Monday morning.

Michael Capponi, the president and CEO of Global Empowerment Mission, is holding meetings with his team members as they discuss their plans for aid and plan on deploying team members to Colombia.

Once they decide how many team members will sent to the South American country, they will go to the most devastated areas and decide what items are needed most.

The warehouse is completely filled with critical aid items after hundreds of volunteers came to respond to the recent devastation that happened in Venezuela.

Plenty of different items were donated by those volunteers, and a lot of them included canned food items.

Clothes, food, water, family essential items and hygiene kits is usually what is needed the most, and sometimes they ask for tents and also wheelchairs.

Information coming in from Colombia is limited at this time, but Capponi and his team will create a plan to help those people and then announce whether they will be accepting volunteers soon.

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