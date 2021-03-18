Food delivery driver caught on camera dropping pizza on ground, stuffing it back inside box

DETROIT (WSVN) — A Detroit man had a rather unpleasant experience getting his pizza delivered, and the incident was caught on camera.

Rodney King, Jr. told Fox 2 he and his wife decided to order a pizza when neither of them wanted to cook.

However, when their DoorDash driver showed up with their order, everything just went downhill.

“When the guy was walking up to our porch, we saw that he was holding the pizza vertically, so from there I knew for a fact that the pizza was outside of the box,” King said.

King and his wife were able to see the drover through their doorbell camera. Video shows the man pulling the pizza out of the. As the man pulls it out, it slips out of the box and falls partway onto the ground.

“So afterward he looked at the pizza and went to scoop it up, put back in the box and make it look as pretty as he could,” King said. “He picked up all the crumbs and everything and walked off.”

King said wanted to give the driver the benefit of the doubt, but he didn’t receive a phone call or refund.

“As soon as I saw the pizza hit the floor, my heart sank a little bit,” he said. “I was hungry but I was really hoping that he would do the right thing.”

King said he contacted DoorDash, who later released a statement to Fox 2 reading:

“This inappropriate and unacceptable behavior is never tolerated on the DoorDash platform. The dasher involved was immediately deactivated, and we have been in touch with the customer and fully refunded the order. We sincerely regret that this incident fell short of the experience we strive to provide every day.”

King told the station he plans to continue using DoorDash.

