(WSVN) - Children who read regularly do better in school and develop a stronger vocabulary. Therefore, experts say, parents should read to their kids to help them pick up a lifelong habit, while also using it as a bonding opportunity.

Angela Santomero, co-creator of the popular children’s TV programs “Blue’s Clues” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” noted the importance of reading in a child’s development.

“Fifteen minutes of reading equals a million new words a year,” she said.

Santomero said her new book and YouTube series, “Princess Penelope’s Purse of Preposterous Things,” pushes young viewers to use their problem-solving skills.

“A dragon is breathing fire. How do we stop that? In her purse are marshmallows, among other things, and then he toasts the marshmallows with his fire, and that is a good way for him to use his fire-breathing,” said Santomero.

Kids who might not be eager readers can struggle with applying what they’re reading to real-life situations. Experts urge parents to ask questions and engage their young readers, not just turn the page.

“It’s more about, ‘What you do think is going to happen next?'” Santomero said. “They’re so funny and so insightful, and it just becomes this bonding time for both of you.”

Parents should model the behavior they want to see to spur their reluctant readers by reading in front of them.

“Just noticing that you’re reading on your Kindle, or that you’re reading a book; they think it’s a grown-up activity, therefore they want to be a part of it,” Santomero said.

Santomero said that even flipping through the pages to look at the pictures is a good place to start.

“It’s kind of like riding a bike. It’s like they are pedaling even when the training wheels are on and gives them that excitement to then know that they’re going forward,” Santomero said.

Parents of voracious bookworms should make sure they are fueling their passion often.

“Once they’re interested in something, realizing that there are a million other ways to explore it — biographies, as well as the adventure books — I think also helps to bring them into the world of books,” Santomero said.

At any reading level, the goal is to keep children curious.

Parents should focus on making reading less of a lecture and more of a conversation.

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