(WSVN) - Cold and flu season is upon us, and now experts are recommending a COVID shot in addition to the influenza vaccine.

As Americans roll up their sleeves for this season’s flu shot, many might wonder whether or not COVID is still a concern.

“When people are getting their flu shot, they should also think about getting a COVID-19 shot as well as [a respiratory syncytial virus] shot, depending on their risk,” said ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton.

Sutton said that while taking all of the vaccines at once won’t change their effectiveness, it’s preferable to spread them out.

“So studies show that when you get multiple vaccines at once, specifically pertaining to the flu and the COVID vaccine, the chance of you having reactions after is a slight increase, and that reactions include arm soreness, fatigue, muscle aches,” said Sutton.

Sutton advises planning to get both the flu and COVID shots before the end of October.

“The reason why is because we typically see a boost in these viral infections after October, November, December, and we peak around New Year’s in February,” he said.

Sutton said it takes around two weeks from the time of vaccination for one’s immune system to build up that protection for the duration of the viral season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a COVID vaccination is most important for:

Adults aged 65 and older.

People at high risk for severe illness.

Residents of long-term care facilities.

People who are pregnant, breastfeeding or trying to get pregnant.

People who have never received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The same groups apply for the flu, but the CDC expands the age range to anyone 6 months and older. However, there are exceptions, so it’s important to discuss with one’s doctor.

Healthcare personnel and caregivers are also encouraged to get the COVID and flu vaccines.

Some states, local municipalities and many institutions require it, but Sutton said it’s a good idea for everyone.

“Although the risk is lower when you’re younger and you’re healthier, it isn’t zero, and so, the goal of vaccines is not just to prevent infection, but mainly it’s to reduce your risk of severe harm, hospitalization, and death,” he said.

For adults 65 and older, there are several specialized flu vaccines available this year.

The CDC said children ages 6 months to 8 years old who have never received a seasonal influenza vaccine may need two doses spaced four weeks apart.

Health experts advise patients to consult with their physicians to determine what is right for them and their families.

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