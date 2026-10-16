(WSVN) - Walt Disney World and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade have teamed up to make dreams come true for a group of kids.

Fifty students from Miami-Dade County were selected to join the Disney Dreamers Academy, a youth development program that encourages students to pursue their dreams.

“It’s an honor to be selected for this special program, because I know that there’s a lot of other kids that could have been selected and Disney has been a big part of my childhood,” said Disney Dreamer Benjamin. “I’m looking forward to most the behind the scenes of the Disney animatronics and the rides because I think that’s really interesting.”

The program consists of mentorship, career exploration and other experiences.

“It’s an incredible opportunity that they’re very excited about, to be a part of and it’s going to mean a lot to them. It’s going to impact them now, tomorrow, next week, and long into the following years,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade President Alex Rodriguez-Roig.

The students from South Florida are part of the inaugural class of 200 dreamers from across several cities that include Miami, Orlando, and Houston.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.