Dictionary.com adds ‘supposably’ and ‘finna’ to website

(WSVN) - Dictionary.com has added some new words to their website, and you may be familiar with two of them.

Among the 600 words being added include “supposably” and “finna.”

Supposably, once heard among the streets of South Florida, is listed as an adverb is defined as “may be assumed, imagined, or supposed.”

“In our modern and supposably transparent era, the government’s motives for war have come into question,” reads an example used by the website.

Finna, according to Dictionary.com, is a phonetic spelling representing the African American Vernacular English variant of “fixing to.”

“Oh, no, she finna break his heart!” an example reads.

🚨 New word alert! 🚨 "supposably," which is an adverb meaning "as may be assumed, imagined, or supposed," is one of the 600 words we just added to https://t.co/OeJELgPEQj. https://t.co/PZutE6xbqD — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 12, 2021

Among the other words added to the website include “deepfake,” “BIPOC,” and “embiggen.”

For more information on the new words, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.