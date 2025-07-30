COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — A stolen semi-truck barreled through traffic and created chaos out of calm in a quiet neighborhood near Atlanta, and it was all caught on camera.

Cobb County Police dashcam shows the truck as it swerved and weaved dangerously through oncoming traffic during the wild June 24 pursuit.

It ended with a crash through a homeowner’s fence.

Officers moved in with guns drawn and K-9s at the ready.

The suspect was taken into custody without a fight. He currently faces multiple charges.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.