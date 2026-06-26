WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — It was a historic day in the Wisconsin Dells as a couple from North Dakota took their wedding vows at a water park in an attempt to establish a Guinness World Record.

Keisha and Jon Lakoduk took their wedding vows for the sixth time this month on top of a water slide at Land of Natura water park.

The two have been taking their vows at numerous places in the country. They’ll set two world records in the process — most vow renewals in a 30-day period and the most times a bride has gone down a water slide in a wedding dress. The current world record sits at zero.

“Being able to do exactly what we want and being able to have experiences without guests, rather than our guests experiencing something for us,” the couple said.

Keisha and Jon went down the water slide nine times Tuesday.

Their next stop on the tour is Kentucky, where they’ll get married in a bourbon distillery.

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