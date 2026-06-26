CHICAGO (WSVN) — The chances of winning the lottery are already slim, but an Illinois man pulled off a win twice in 15 years.

The Chicago-area player won $1.3 million dollars in the June 11 drawing of the state’s Lucky Day Lotto.

He used a quick pick ticket — just like when he won $45,000 over 15 years ago.

The big winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said this second jackpot will help him buy a new home and retire.

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