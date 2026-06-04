NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 team has joined the U.S. Coast Guard in the Bahamas as investigators narrow down their search area for a Michigan woman who has been missing at sea for months.

The BSO K-9 team with a cadaver dog was spotted Wednesday along with USCG divers searching a new area for 55-year-old Lynette Hooker, who remains missing two months after her husband, Brian Hooker, said she went overboard and was swept away.

U.S. officials said GPS data recovered from Brian’s electronic devices did not match what he told police, leading investigators to zero in on different locations.

One of the locations they are searching is called Lubbers Cay. It is only two minutes away from where the Hooker’ sailboat, “The Soulmate,” was anchored.

That sailboat is now in Florida after being seized by the Coast Guard.

Teams are also scouring the coastline around a quarter mile from where Brian said he ended up after his wife vanished.

Brian was arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, but later released without any charges.

In April, Brian said he would stay in the Bahamas until his wife was found.

“I’m going to keep going. I’m not leaving until I’m told to leave or convinced that it’s fruitless,” he said.

However, just hours after his release, Brian did return to the U.S. Thursday morning, Fox News reported that he may have left the U.S. by the way of the California-Mexico border.

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