SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of one of four family members who went missing after their small plane went down off the coast of the Bahamas has been located, the pilot’s niece said.

Silvi Larrieu on Tuesday morning confirmed the discovery of the body amid search efforts for her uncle, his wife and their two adult grandchildren. She did not specify who the deceased relative is “out of respect for our loved one and our family’s privacy.”

Authorities said the family took off from Great Harbour Cay and was heading to Miami Executive Airport in Southwest Miami-Dade when their PA-34 Piper five-seater vanished.

On board the aircraft were the pilot, 80-year-old Mario Lamar, his wife, 79-year-old Lily Lamar, and two of their grandchildren, 28-year-old Sophie Sosa and 22-year-old Christian Sosa, according to Larrieu.

Roughly 52 minutes into the flight, the plane lost contact with air traffic control.

“It lost complete signal and complete connection from all towers and authorities.” said Larrieu.

A flight tracking map shows the aircraft’s route after departing the Bahamas. Authorities believe the plane went down roughly 13 miles west of Andros Island.

The plane then appears to fly into a storm and appears to spin around a few times before losing contact. However, it remains unclear if weather played a role in its disappearance.

The family of the missing issued the following statement:

“Our family is desperately pleading for help from the public, local boaters, fishermen, and anyone who may be able to assist in searching the waters for our missing family members. At this time, one of our family members has been found deceased. Out of respect for our loved one and our family’s privacy, we are not releasing the individual’s name at this time. What is especially devastating is that a civilian, one of our own family members, was the person who located our loved one and had to bring their deceased relative onto their own boat. We are heartbroken and desperate. As of this moment, we are not aware of authorities actively searching the waters for our remaining missing family members. We are begging for help. We are asking anyone with a boat, anyone on the water, fishermen, members of the boating community, and other civilians who can safely assist to please help us search. At the same time, we are urgently pleading with the appropriate authorities to mobilize resources and assist in this search. Every minute matters. This is a family desperately trying to find their loved ones, and we should not have to do this alone. Please help us bring our family members home.”

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