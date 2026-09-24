SCITUATE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Residents and crews in Scituate are preparing early as a potential nor’easter threatens to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and possible damage to the Massachusetts coast this weekend.

At Scituate Harbor on Tuesday, one-by-one boat owners were already hauling vessels out of the water and securing them ahead of the storm.

“I saw the weather this morning, the news, and everything so I go, might as well get it out now before it gets worse,” said boater Larry Riley. “Better safe than sorry.”

The potential early fall nor’easter could linger along the east coast through the weekend, raising concerns about damaging winds and flooding in coastal areas.

“You just never know. Sometimes these storms take a turn for the worse. So, better off pulling [the boat] real quick and leaving it in the driveway, and then putting it back in once the storm passes,” said Kyle Austin, who was towing his boat from the harbor.

Preparations are also underway at the town level. Public works crews are fueling up equipment and cleaning catch basins, while also continuing projects aimed at reducing flooding in town, including ongoing work aimed at shoring up seawalls and renourishing existing beaches.

“Just get ready, get ready for a storm to come. We don’t know how bad it’s going to be. There’s going to be wind, there’s going to be rain,” said Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau.

Officials are urging residents to prepare their homes and emergency supplies now rather than wait to see how the storm develops.

“Make sure that generator’s working. Make sure it’s gassed up. Keep it away from the house. Last winter we did have a lot of cases of carbon monoxide issues. So, make sure you have your kit ready. Get it ready to go. It’s better to have it and not need it than need it, not have it,” Boudreau added.

Boudreau says he’s holding meetings with emergency officials as they closely watch the forecast over the next several days.

The unique timing of the potential nor’easter earlier in the fall is adding to the concern. Boudreau says with trees still full of leaves they may be more susceptible to damage from strong winds.

“[Tree canopies] act like giant sails, so we do expect there will be power outages, things like that,” Boudreau said. “So, we’ll be making sure [crews] saws, equipment are all working, everything’s ready to go in case we do have to remove a lot of debris.”

On Plum Island on the North Shore of Massachusetts, people pay close attention when a nor’easter is brewing. The coast has already been battered with severe erosion, and another storm could make it worse.

“It could get pretty nasty here,” said Newbury resident Dale Williams. “There’s only so much a homeowner can do now.”

With the wind already whipping and the waves building, residents know the worst is still to come. The island is losing dozens of feet of sand during severe storms, threatening homes and businesses.

Dale Williams has lived there long enough to see how much the coastline has changed

“These houses that line these beaches have gone through a lot of winter storms. Some have actually washed into the ocean over the last 10 years,” Williams said. “And they’ve built up rocks and other ways to prevent what’s going to happen from happening again.”

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