BEND, Ore. (WSVN) — A teacher who survived last week’s shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon corrected the accounts of her heroism.

Becky Drury was previously credited with “shielding” a 7-year-old student during the gunfire at Silver Rail Elementary School,

In a new statement, however, Drury wrote, “The truth is I was shot before I had any chance to act.”

Drury said she saw the shooter and tried to close the classroom door, but could not do it in time.

The teacher said she was shot at close range and fell to the ground. Her left hand and right arm were severely injured.

In her statement, Drury wrote, “The only thing I could do was to pretend to be dead in the hope he would not shoot me again.”

Drury’s clarification comes as the school resumed classes on Wednesday, a week after the mass shooting.

“It’s scary to be sending them back, and I think we have a lot of thoughts,” said a concerned parent.

“We’ll have increased law enforcement, not just today but for some time to come, just to ensure that people see that support and recognize that we aren’t in this alone,” said.

Authorities said three children and one teacher were killed.

Ten-year-old Aizen said he was in his classroom when the shots rang out.

“I locked the door, and I went back behind our lockers, as all my classmates did the same,” he said,

Investigators said an armed father of two students saw the attack begin and followed the 16-year-old assailant inside, fatally shooting him.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that investigators are currently looking into possible connections between the shooter and violent extremist groups online, as they try to determine a motive.

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