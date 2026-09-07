(WSVN) - Bahamian authorities have requested assistance from the United States Coast Guard after a plane reportedly went down.

Coast Guard officials say they received a request from the Royal Bahamian Defense Force around 2 p.m. following reports of a downed plane with four people onboard.

That plane was scheduled to land at Miami Executive Airport in Southwest Miami-Dade after taking off from Great Harbour Cay.

Authorities believe the plane went down about 15 miles off Andros Island.

A flight tracking map shows the plane’s route.

During their flight, the plane appears to have spun around a few times off the Bahamian coast before disappearing from the radar. At the same time, there was a passing storm in the area.

It’s unclear if weather played a factor in the plane going down.

The Coast Guard has since launched its ocean sentry plane to assist Bahamian search efforts.

As of Monday afternoon, crews are working to locate where the plane went down.

There’s been no word on the status for the four occupants on that plane.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.