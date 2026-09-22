FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - AutoNation celebrated the 10th anniversary of Drive Pink Across America Day with a sizeable donation to cancer research and support for patients across South Florida.

The company’s nationwide initiative supports cancer awareness, research and treatment.

To celebrate 10 years, AutoNation employees assembled and delivered care bags for patients at several hospitals and other organizations in South Florida.

The auto retailer also announced a $1 million investment, split into 10 separate grants of $100,000 each, to organizations across the country for cancer research and patient care programs.

AutoNation has helped raise more than $50 million that have gone to cancer research programs over those 10 years.

The Drive Pink initiative also supports patients, families and survivors through their journey year-round.

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