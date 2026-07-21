MIAMI (WSVN) - A new analysis shows there’s a major change in rankings when it comes to the cost of living across the U.S.

South Florida is now five percent more expensive than New York City’s metro area for the first time ever, according to an analysis by Bloomberg.

The report cites increased property taxes, soaring insurance premiums and inflation as reasons for this shift.

Home prices have also jumped 79% since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida voters will have the chance to remove non-school property taxes from their mortgage statement starting next year if they pass the constitutional amendment in November.

At least 60% of voters must approve the measure.

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