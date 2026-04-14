(CNN) — Brian Hooker, an American man who told investigators his wife fell overboard and vanished in rough waters in the Bahamas, has been released from custody without charges after being arrested and questioned in his wife’s disappearance, his attorney said Monday night.

It is unclear whether Hooker will be required to stay in the Bahamas as the investigation continues or whether he is free to leave the country.

Hooker was arrested Wednesday and questioned in the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, who was reported missing April 5, police have said. Police had requested an extension to his detention through Monday evening to continue their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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