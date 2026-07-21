(WSVN) - Your morning cup, or cups, of Joe may not be bad for you after all.

According to a new statement by the American Heart Association, five eight-ounce cups of caffeinated coffee per day are generally safe for most adults.

The beverage can lower risk of heart failure, heart disease and stroke in some individuals.

However, this only applies to black coffee. Adding sweeteners lowers health benefits.

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