(WSVN) - A flight crew had to think outside the box, using duct tape to subdue a problematic passenger mid-flight.

The American Airlines flight was heading toward Newark, NJ, after taking off from Dallas, TX, when a passenger started screaming racist profanities and refused to cooperate with onboard attendants.

The flight attendant crew decided to use duct tape to restrain the man to his seat and tie his hands together to keep him from causing further incidents. Due to the chaotic scene in the cabin, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Baltimore, MD.

Authorities were on the ground when the plane arrived.

The man was then removed from his duct tape restraints and taken into custody by law enforcement. He now faces state charges for unruly behavior.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the incident to determine if he will also face any federal charges.

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