(WSVN) - As it looks to ease frustrations for solo travelers, American Airlines has added a new feature to its app that will monitor seating arrangements.

If someone is traveling alone and has the middle seat, it will automatically move them to an aisle or window seat, should one become available.

This feature is only for American Advantage (AAdvantage) members, and it comes with no additional charges.

United Airlines has a similar feature.

For more information on American Airline’s new feature, click here.

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