6-year-old baseball player dies after suffering sudden heart attack

ROCK SPRING, Ga. (WSVN) — A family is mourning the death of a 6-year-old after he suffered a sudden heart attack.

Family members told WTVC that 6-year-old Brantley Chandler was on the baseball field with his teammates getting ready to take a team photo.

Brantley took one photo, showing himself wielding a bat with a smile across his face.

“He had his picture taken, the one that we have on the obituary, and just minutes later, he lined up to do the team picture, and he had, he collapsed,” Brantley’s mother, Meghan Bryson, told WTVC.

Brantley was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Brantley’s mother said he suffered from a rare congenial heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a condition where the left side of the heart does not form correctly. According to the CDC, the condition affects about 1 out of every 4,344 babies born in the country.

“When he was born, he did not have an aorta, so there was no blood flow coming out of his heart to his organs,” she said.

Meghan said there was no way she could have prepared for such a tragedy.

The team later took one final group photo at the Lake Funeral home, where they said their final goodbye to Brantley.

