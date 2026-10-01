(WSVN) - Nearly a million people are set to receive a rebate check in the mail in the coming days, according to the White House.

The Trump administration said the Affordable Care Act rebates will be $500.

Those eligible are enrollees who used the Healthcare.gov website and didn’t qualify for premium subsidies. Some Florida recipients will get those checks.

The money is from unspent fees intended to support the federal ACA exchanges.

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