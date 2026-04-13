PHOENIX, ARIZONA (WSVN) — Three people were hurt after an aircraft crashed in the middle of the roadway in Phoenix.

First responders said the plane crash occurred on Sunday and broke a water main as it landed.

Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Daniel DJ Lee said the passengers aboard the plane suffered minor injuries and said it was a scary situation.

“Probably shaken up when they first came out of the aircraft when our crews approached them. Obviously, this is something that’s not normal for them, so yeah, they were a little bit shaken up,” he said.

Witnesses said they were stunned to see the plane crash.

“‘Woah, is that a plane that’s going to crash?’ I’m looking at it in slow motion, falling and it landed kind of perfect,” said a man.

Officials said no vehicles or buildings were hit as the plane came down.

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