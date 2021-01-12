11 years ago, today: Haiti devastated by magnitude 7 earthquake killing thousands

Tuesday marks the agonizing anniversary of the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

Eleven years ago on this day, a magnitude 7 earthquake shook the island, killing an estimated 220,000 people and leaving hundreds of thousands injured.

More than 1.5 million people were displaced as the country’s capital was littered in rubble.

There are several events taking place in South Florida on Tuesday to mark the historic day.

