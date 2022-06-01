(WSVN) - Customers who relied on Publix Supermarket for their prescriptions will no longer be able to receive them for free.

On Wednesday, the company’s program officially ended after more than a decade.

Medications such as Metformin, Lisinopril and Amlodipine, which had been free under the program, will now cost $7.50 for supplies between 14 and 90 days.

Publix said the medications are typically covered through insurance plans.

Since 2007, the free prescription program had dispensed well over 100 million free prescriptions.

“We consistently evaluate our programs and services to ensure they are meeting the intended purpose and evolve over time,” the company said in a press release.

