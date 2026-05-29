MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson will not seek reelection, the longtime South Florida congresswoman told The Miami Herald.

The 83-year-old lawmaker confirmed Friday in her exclusive interview with the Herald that this will be her last term as a member of Congress.

Wilson has represented District 24 for the past 15 years, and her announcement comes amid rumors that she would step down.

The congresswoman has missed dozens of congressional votes and confirmed she had to undergo eye surgery recently that prevented her from taking part.

Wilson is set to attend an event in Miami Gardens on Friday morning where the city is expected to rename a street after her.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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