WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Donald Trump is preparing to host next month’s Ultimate Fighting Championship fight at the White House.

Cameras on Tuesday morning captured construction underway on a temporary structure on the South Lawn. It can accommodate up to 5,000 people.

UFC Freedom 250 will coincide with the commander in chief’s 80th birthday. It is scheduled to air live on Sunday, June 14.

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