WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Donald Trump will address the nation on Wednesday night to provide the latest developments on the Iran war.

The White House billed the 9 p.m. address as “an important update on Iran.”

Details regarding the substance of the update remain unclear as of late Tuesday night.

Earlier on Tuesday, during an Oval Office event, Trump offered yet another timeline for how long the Iran conflict might last.

“I would say that within two weeks, maybe two weeks, maybe three. We’re hitting them very hard. Last night, we knocked out tremendous amounts of missile-making facilities, as you probably read or wrote,” he said.

His address to the nation will air on WSVN-7 and ABC Miami.

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