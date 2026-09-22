MIAMI (WSVN) - President Donald Trump discussed his administration’s ongoing pressure campaign on Cuba during his United Nations General Assembly address, delivered in front of the Cuban delegation.

The commander in chief focused much of Tuesday morning’s speech on threats from abroad, including remarks on Cuba in which spoke very pointedly to who he called the communist leaders on the island.

Some Cuban officials who were present in the room during the assembly stood up and left.

Trump said his administration seeks a fundamental change in the situation on the island, saying that Cuba’s communist regime is under more pressure now than ever.

He stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in major negotiations with Cuban officials, but did not expand upon what those negotiations look like at this point.

Trump’s address follows months of turmoil on the island, including major power outages and supply shortages.

The president wrapped up his speech by saying he refuses to let foreign adversaries who have “spent decades coordinating with communist networks here in the U.S. to threaten America on our own doorstep.”

Trump singled out several political groups among those with enduring ties to the island nation.

“The Cuban regime has also spent decades coordinating with the left-wing radicals and communist networks here in the United States,” he said. “As our State Department has detailed, they’ve cultivated ties to subversive and radical groups such as the Communist Party USA, Antifa, and the ‘Dumbocrats’ Socialists of America. Communism will never be coming to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba,” said Trump.

Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel took to X following the address, where he wrote in Spanish:

“Unable to justify the punishment against the people of Cuba and their genocidal economic war, the president of the United States repeats at the U.N. that Cuba represents a threat. The lie is the resource of those who refuse to accept the right to self-determination of the Cuban people… We will continue fighting for peace, defending our sovereignty, and working together to overcome the ruthless aggression imposed on us by the United States government.”

The U.N. General Assembly is set to run from Tuesday through next Monday, Sept. 28.

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