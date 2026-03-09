DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump met with Republican lawmakers in South Florida at the party’s annual retreat Monday evening and held a press conference where he took questions on multiple issues.

The event is aimed at getting House Republican lawmakers on the same agenda ahead of the midterm elections.

“One of the most consequential Republican majorities in history, it’s not a big majority, but it’s just about the most consequential, the job you’ve done is incredible. And they are members that are warriors, and really are people that are for the American people, and that’s why you’re doing well, and I think that’s why we’ll continue to do well,” said Trump at the retreat on Monday.

At a press conference following the event, Trump addressed several topics including the ongoing Iran war and rising gas prices.

“In recent years, the regime, and it’s terror proxies have launched attacks on hundreds of commercial vessels, we’re putting an end to all of this threat once and for all, and the result will be lower oil and gas prices for American families,” said Trump. “We’ve done that, we’ve brought it very low, this is just an excursion into something that had to be done, we’re getting very close to finishing that too.”

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the entrance of Trump National Doral, all day Monday. Officers were seen sweeping vehicles.

The three-day event comes after Trump hosted leaders of 13 different Caribbean, South and Central American countries for the Summit of the Americas, also in Doral, over the weekend.

“Every leader here today is united in the conviction that we cannot and will not tolerate the lawlessness in our hemisphere any longer,” said Trump on Saturday.

The summit’s goal was to bring together a new military alliance to eliminate cartels in the West.

It comes as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran continues. While that remains the top priority, Trump also reiterated on Saturday that action in Cuba could be next.

“Cuba’s in its last moments of life as it was. It will have a great new life, but it’s in its last moments of life the way it is, but our focus is on Iran,” he said.

Trump mentioned that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is speaking with the island’s regime. Rubio’s said the island nation’s government is trying to make a deal.

“We want the world to see that when you are a friend and an ally of the United States, it is a good thing, it’s reciprocated, it comes back the other way as well,” said Rubio.

Half of the island is in the dark, and two power plants aren’t working because of fuel shortages.

Many Cuban Americans, including Doral Mayor Christi Fraga, told 7News that they now have hope for a free Cuba.

“This will be a time to see many nations free, and I think that [Trump] has kept his word so far on many of those commitments,” said Fraga. “I think we’ve all been frighting for freedom in Cuba for a very long time.”

Organizers of the retreat said several road closures will remain in place near Trump National Doral as Republican lawmakers arrive at the venue. They advise drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command stated in a notice that they had to intercept an aircraft which entered the restricted airspace, with at least five other aircraft intercepted as of Monday afternoon.

