WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSVN) — While welcoming Inter Miami to the White House to celebrate their 2025 MLS championship, President Donald Trump made vague comments in a possible preview of American intervention in Cuba.

The president’s comments were made while referring to Inter Miami’s Cuban-American owner Jorge Mas, subtly suggesting the possibility of the U.S. taking military action on the island nation after the war with Iran ends.

“What’s happening with Cuba is amazing. We wanna finish this one first, but that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people will be going back to Cuba — hopefully not to stay. We want you back, we don’t want to lose you, we don’t wanna make it so nice that they stay, but some people probably do wanna stay,” said Trump.

While no definitive actions have been made with regards to Cuba, President Trump has said Cuban leaders have reached out to discuss a deal, but that he didn’t want to take further action on the island while the conflict with Iran remains ongoing.

