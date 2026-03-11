MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by a pair of dogs in the backyard of a Miami Gardens home, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a home in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and 191st Street on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the toddler was walking in the backyard when two mixed-breed dogs bit them.

“The 2-year-old was home with an adult and a couple of other juveniles in the home,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado.

7News cameras captured crime scene unit arriving at the home. They were later seen moving in and out of the home while worried family members stood nearby.

Because of the extent of the child’s injuries, rescuers called for a helicopter. Video showed the toddler being airlifted from a nearby middle school.

Paramedics transported the child to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where the patient is listed in serious but stable condition, according to officials.

On Wednesday afternoon, Miami-Dade Animal Services confirmed they have the two mixed-breed dogs in their custody, and there are plans to have the animals humanely euthanized.

7News cameras were rolling as officials arrived at the house to pick up the dogs.

Officials also confirmed that the dogs’ owner voluntarily surrendered them.

It remains unclear whether any charges or citations will be filed against any adults from the home where the attack took place.

