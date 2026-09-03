(CNN) — New $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump appeared to be out of stock Wednesday afternoon, hours after they went on sale from the US Mint at noon.

One side of the coin shows Trump’s presidential portrait with the inscription “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “LIBERTY.” On the other side is the presidential seal and a “250” inscription in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

A roll of 25 coins costs $61, while a bag of 100 Trump coins sells for $154.50, according to the US Mint.

“This item is available to be ordered now, but it is not currently in stock. Additional inventory is being made,” the mint website read for the 25-coin roll shortly after 3 p.m. The 100-coin bag was listed as unavailable.

CNN has reached out to the Treasury Department about the coins’ availability and about how many orders have been placed.

Just after 12:30 p.m., visitors to the mint’s website were placed in a waiting area for an estimated time of 1 hour. There was a limit of two purchases per household until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, with visitors instructed that they’d have 10 minutes to complete their purchase. “Product availability is not guaranteed,” it warned.

“These coins are also in circulation, so check your pocket change,” the mint said on social media when announcing the sale.

The mint noted a “special offering” in the description of the coin: “250,000 Semiquincentennial President Donald J. Trump $1 Coins with a special-issue ‘July 4th’ privy mark have been randomly included in the Rolls & Bags. These coins were struck on July 4th.”

Part of the extra cost to purchase commemorative coins goes toward “organizations and projects that benefit the community,” according to the mint’s website. CNN has reached out to the Treasury Department for information about where the surcharge money for these coins will go.

While the coin may appear gold, it’s a mix of copper, zinc, manganese and nickel, according to the mint.

It’s against US law to display the image of a sitting president or living former president. But in anticipation of America’s 250th anniversary, Congress passed the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act, which allows the US Treasury to mint special $1 coins to celebrate the event.

That law also states, “No head and shoulders portrait or bust of any person, living or dead, and no portrait of a living person may be included in the design on the reverse of specified coins.” The portrait of Trump is featured on the front side of the coin, not the reverse, appearing to comply with the law.

The only other time a living president was featured on a coin was in 1926, when Calvin Coolidge was put on a half dollar for the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, according to the mint.

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