PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - The balance of power in Congress may come down to a handful of races, including one in South Florida.

Elliott Rodriguez, the Democratic congressional seat challenger for House District 27, brought out House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with him as he made a campaign stop in Pinecrest, Friday morning.

7News cameras captured both men as thet greeted candidates and posed for pictures at a CAO Bakery & Cafe location.

The district includes Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall and Cutler Bay.

Some polls have shown that Rodriguez could be within striking distance of his Republican opponent, three-time incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar.

“I have brought millions of dollars for more affordable housing for seniors, I voted for that legislation where I allowed for you to pay less taxes, no tax on tips,” said Salazar.

The Democratic Campaign Committee has added Rodriguez to its “Red to Blue” campaign, as they believe this seat is in play and a priority.

Rodriguez said his priorities are affordability and immigration enforcement reform.

“We did not vote for this economy, we did not vote for this immigration policy that we have that is cruel and inhumane and is impacting our community,” he said.

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