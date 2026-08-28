MIAMI (WSVN) - Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon took aim at rising affordability concerns during her campaign’s South Florida stop.

The progressive candidate stopped by Miami’s Gastro Bar to meet with supporters, Thursday.

While speaking with supporters, Nixon said one of the reasons she decided to run for one of Florida’s Senate seats is because the state has become increasingly unaffordable for so many residents.

“We need to make sure that these politicians in Washington, D.C. are no longer beholden to these big corporations and these billionaires and these special interest groups. They need to be beholden to the people. People are working harder than ever and they are still struggling to stay afloat. I know what it’s like to struggle and I don’t want people to have to do that anymore,” said Nixon.

In November’s general election, Nixon faces off against incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve the remainder of Marco Rubio’s term after he became U.S. Secretary of State last year.

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