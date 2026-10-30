SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Heat assisted young voters casting ballots for the first time, teaming up with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections and Miami-Dade College to host the “My Future. My Voice. My Vote.” event on Thursday at MDC’s Kendall campus.

They took 700 registered students to cast their first-ever votes.

“They need to understand that their vote counts, and you have an opportunity to use that because it’s your right. So, young people, you are the future. Go out there and make the correct choices,” said former Miami Heat star Glen Rice.

The event ended with a pep rally to celebrate youth participation in the voting process.

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