DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A congressional candidate who lost a closely watched race is seeking answers from the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.

Democrat Nicole Locklin, who competed in District 26 against incumbent Republican Rep. Mario Diaz Balart, said she wants records from the SOE that explains vote changes during election night.

She said her 2,500 vote lead over Diaz Balart late in the night on Nov. 3 vanished without explanation.

“When a reported total decreases by more than 2,500 votes in a close race resulting in a lead change, asking for an explanation is not an attack on our elections. It’s how public confidence is earned,” said Locklin.

The Associated Press said a data entry error caused an incorrect vote total in the race. They quickly identified and corrected the error.

But the Florida Democrat said she will not concede the race until all votes are counted and she hears back from the supervisor of elections.

The AP declared Diaz-Balart as the winner on Monday. He will begin his 13th term in Congress in January.

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