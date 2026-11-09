(WSVN) - Republican Rep. Mario Diaz Balart has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives in Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

Diaz Balart was locked in a tight race with Democrat Nicole Locklin for the seat since Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The Republican incumbent beat his opponent by about 1,700 votes, according to the Associated Press.

As of late Monday afternoon, Locklin had not conceded the race, stating she wants all votes to be counted.

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