BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S Congressman Jared Moskowitz announced on the social media platform X that a man has been arrested in Boca Raton for threatening his life.

Moskowitz told the Miami Herald that the man left a voicemail at his South Florida office threatening to slit his throat.

The congressman immediately contacted law enforcement who swiftly responded by making the arrest.

In the X post, Moskowitz said:

A constituent of mine has just been arrested in Boca, just a few miles from my house, for threatening my life. He is currently in the Palm Beach County jail. I’m grateful to @fdlepio and local law enforcement for acting quickly to keep myself and my family safe. — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) October 22, 2026

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Moskowitz, a Democrat, is in a tight general election race against former Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican.

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