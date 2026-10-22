BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S Congressman Jared Moskowitz announced on the social media platform X that a man has been arrested in Boca Raton for threatening his life.
Moskowitz told the Miami Herald that the man left a voicemail at his South Florida office threatening to slit his throat.
The congressman immediately contacted law enforcement who swiftly responded by making the arrest.
In the X post, Moskowitz said:
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has not responded to 7News’ request for comment.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Moskowitz, a Democrat, is in a tight general election race against former Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican.
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