PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - With just a few weeks to go before the general election, Haitian-American elected officials urged South Florida residents to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

Local leaders and community organizers gathered in Pembroke Pines to stress the importance of voter engagement and urge their state representatives in the U.S. Congress to pass a Senate bill that would restore temporary protected status.

“Never underestimate the power of one vote,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien.

“When Election Day comes, all of us who are eligible to vote must vote,” said State Rep. Marie Woodson.

Leaders discussed several issues impacting Haitian families across the state, including immigration and the cost of living.

“We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for justice, stability, and recognition of the contribution of Haitian immigrants have made to this country. We are asking for protection for people who have lived here, worked here, raised children here, and strengthened this nation,” said Woodson.

On the issue of immigration, amid ongoing raids of Haitians by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after their legal protection lapsed, officials asked their federal partners in Washington to support Senate Bill 4814, which would restore those legal protections for Haitians for a few more years.

“We are calling on every United States senator to support Senate Bill 4814, a legislation to designate temporary protected status for Haitians until April 2029,” said Woodson. “Let our message be clear. Protect Haitian families. Renew TPS. Support Senate Bill 4814. We will not stand alone. We will not leave anyone behind. We will not allow fear to defeat us.”

The group made the case as to why the bill should become law.

“Haitian TPS holders contribute an estimated $5.9 billion to the U.S. economy every year,” said Bastien.

“They came to make the country better. They give back more to the country than the country’s ever done for them,” said State Rep. Wallace Aristide.

Bastien urged voters to know the power of voting and to use it to bring change to their community.

“You have to know that voting still remains one of the most powerful uses of your voices. In our society, your power,” she said.

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5. Early voting begins Oct. 19 in South Florida.

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