London (CNN) — The former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson was arrested Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to PA Media.

Mandelson, a veteran Labour Party politician, has been accused of passing information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was business secretary, with two of his properties searched by police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, February 23 and has been taken to a London police station for interview.”

“This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

